Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGreenwood Village

Actions

Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant and The Sportsbook Bar & Grill in Greenwood Village catch fire Friday morning

Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant and The Sportsbook Bar & Grill in Greenwood Village caught fire Friday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said in a post on the social media site X.
Greenwood VIllage fire.jpg
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 08:22:40-05

Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant and The Sportsbook Bar & Grill in Greenwood Village caught fire Friday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said in a post on the social media site X.

No one was hurt, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefights got the call before 4 a.m. Friday to the Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant on Arapahoe Road near Clinton Court just east of Interstate 25.

But less than an hour later, South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters were working to control a fire inside the Sportsbook Bar & Grill in the same shopping mall, four units down from the Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant.

The fires in both businesses are under control, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. Firefighters are checking for hot spots and ventilating smoke.

Both South Metro Fire and Greenwood Village Police investigators are on scene.

Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant, The Sportsbook Bar and Grill catch fire Friday

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives