Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant and The Sportsbook Bar & Grill in Greenwood Village catch fire Friday morning

Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant and The Sportsbook Bar & Grill in Greenwood Village caught fire Friday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said in a post on the social media site X.

No one was hurt, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

SMFR and @GreenwoodGov Police on scene of a working fire in a restaurant near E. Arapahoe Rd. and S. Clinton Ct. Smoke showing on arrival, no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/DwZdKNQerC — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 26, 2024

Firefights got the call before 4 a.m. Friday to the Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant on Arapahoe Road near Clinton Court just east of Interstate 25.

But less than an hour later, South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters were working to control a fire inside the Sportsbook Bar & Grill in the same shopping mall, four units down from the Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant.

The fires in both businesses are under control, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. Firefighters are checking for hot spots and ventilating smoke.

Both South Metro Fire and Greenwood Village Police investigators are on scene.

