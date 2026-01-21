Five members of swim team receive medical attention Tuesday after hazardous materials spill at Sundance Pool

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Five members of a swim team received medical attention Tuesday evening after an acid spill at Sundance Pool, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The SMFR Hazmat Team responded to the facility off S. Galena Street around 6:02 p.m. Tuesday for the spill.

Firefighters worked to contain the hazardous materials and evaluate multiple people who may have been affected.

The spill was under control within an hour, according to SMFR, and there's no ongoing threat to the public.