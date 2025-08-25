Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cuts for a cause: Greeley salon steps up to raise money for the Colorado dairy accident victims

Greeley salon shows the power of haircuts as the community comes together to support the families impacted by the deadly dairy accident
Denver7 has been covering the devastation following the deadly dairy accident and saw the community come together on Sunday to fundraise for the victim's families.
Posted
and last updated

GREELEY, Colo. — One by one, those of all ages started to show up to Slay'd By T.J. on Sunday, but the haircuts were not the main reason why they were there. The salon put on cuts for a cause to help raise money for the families who lost their loved ones in the deadly dairy accident in Keenesburg.

While there was a minimum $20 donation, the salon received an outpouring of support with some stopping by just to donate and express their condolences.

"We opened at 10 a.m.," Tommy Rizo, owner of the salon, said. "We've had lots of foot traffic. Tons of phone calls have been coming in, which has been amazing. My phone has been ringing since 7:30 this morning with people literally across the state, offering help services. Even people just asking where they can donate, if they can send money in."

The Weld County Coroner's Office released the names of the six men who died at the dairy on Wednesday. The victims were identified as 17-year-old Oscar Espinoza Leos, Alejandro Espinoza Cruz, Jorge Sanchez Pena, Carlos Espinoza Prado, Ricardo Gomez Galvan and Noe Montanez Cansas.

"It's definitely hard when you lose one person, but multiple people at the same time, there's definitely a financial burden that nobody, you know, is prepared for," Rizo said. And that's why we like to do things like this just to give back the best way we can."

Several of the barbers had their own personal connection to the victims. Denver7 learned Leos liked to cut hair, which made the event even more meaningful to those who knew him.

"We all wanted to get our barbers' license and our own shop," Carlos Racon said.

While some customers had connections to the victims, others, like Alice Nava, showed up for the community and to contribute to the fundraiser.

"Well, because there's a family in need, and I think as a community we all pull together and every little bit counts," Nava said. "Tommy and their staff here is so wonderful, and I appreciate them doing this for a family."

As new faces showed up and more haircuts were underway, it was a reminder of the underlying strength and support of this tight-knit community.

"It tells me that Greeley has a big heart," Rizo said. "It shows that when people are in need, we can come together and help one another out, you know, help our neighbor out."

There will be another fundraising event taking place outside the salon on August 30, featuring a car wash from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a $15 minimum. There will also be another event of a benefit dance at The Rush Event Center, also with a $15 donation per person. For those who cannot make it in person, there is a GoFundMe page that is close to hitting its goal.

