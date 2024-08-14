Jury finds man guilty Tuesday of stabbing Wheat Ridge police officer in April of 2022

GOLDEN, Colo. — A jury found the man charged with stabbing a Wheat Ridge police officer in April of 2022 guilty on Tuesday, the district attorney for Gilpin and Jefferson Counties said.

Andre Deshwan Jones, 31, was convicted of attempted murder of Allan Fischer.

Fischer was responding to a crash involving a U-Haul truck that ran into a fence when he was stabbed in the neck, chest and back, District Attorney Alexis King said.

The driver of the U-Haul truck — identified as Andre Deshwan Jones — was accused of stabbing Fischer.

The other officer responding to the crash with Fischer took Jones into custody.

Fischer underwent surgery after the stabbing that resulted in "major blood loss at the scene." If other officers hadn't stepped in right away, the City of Wheat Ridge and the Wheat Ridge Police Department spokesperson at the time, said Fischer wouldn't have survived.

"After a six-day trial, the jury deliberated for just under four hours before reaching their verdicts," District Attorney King said.

The jury found Jones guilty of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault for threatening a peace officer with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault - intentionally causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 10 at 8:30 a.m., according to the district attorney.