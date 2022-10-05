Wheat Ridge officer stabbed multiple times during traffic call returns to work

DENVER — A Wheat Ridge officer who was stabbed multiple times earlier this year is out of the hospital and back on the force, the department announced Wednesday.

Officer Allan Fischer was attacked while responding to a traffic issue on April 13 at 1100 W. 44th Avenue.

He and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious U-Haul that had hit a fence at the Prospect RV Park.

Fischer and the second officer approached the U-Haul driver, when the driver — identified as 30-year-old Andre Jones — allegedly stabbed Fischer multiple times, according to police.

The other officer was able to take Jones into custody. The suspect was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Fellow officers helped to provide medical care to Fischer before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he received many facial surgeries.

On Wednesday, Officer Fischer was welcomed back to the force and had a surprise waiting for him on his new desk from his daughter, the department said on Facebook.

“Special thanks to his daughter— the other Officer Fischer— for the warm welcome back supplies. And the most special thanks to the original Officer Fischer for his bravery and perseverance. This place just hasn’t been the same without you,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a video post, he said his new job won’t include patrol duties. He said he will be helping the crime prevention unit.