First year using Flock cameras proves successful for Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

GOLDEN, Colo. — The first year of using Flock cameras has proven successful for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The cameras are meant to catch the license plates of people running from the law and can even help out when people are missing. Deputy Steven Fitzpatrick with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the cameras do not read every license plate. Instead, they read only the plates deputies enter into the system to be flagged. The county currently has 25 cameras throughout unincorporated Jefferson County.

In 2024, Deputy Fitzpatrick said the sheriff's office used these cameras in 238 cases, which led to over two dozen arrests. Fitzpatrick shared with Denver7 an example of how quickly and efficiently the cameras tracked a stolen vehicle.

Hear from Fitzpatrick about implementing the cameras in Jefferson County, in the video player below:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office sees success with Flock cameras

"I went to the area to go look for it, and then it hit a second flock camera in that same area. And then I eventually located it and was able to take in custody the driver who had the keys and stuff on them for that stolen vehicle," Fitzpatrick said.

According to the sheriff's office, its Flock camera system can also work with others. Flock Safety told Denver7, it partners with about 70 law enforcement agencies in Colorado.