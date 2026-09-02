Person killed in Old Town Fort Collins crash identified by Larimer County coroner

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A pedestrian who was killed when the driver of a pickup truck struck multiple pedestrians after driving onto a sidewalk in Old Town Fort Collins last Saturday has been identified by the Larimer County coroner.

Joshua Robert Douglass, 33, of Denver, died from multiple blunt force injuries following the crash along Mountain Avenue on Aug. 29, according to the Larimer County coroner. His manner death was ruled an accident.

The preliminary investigation into the deadly crash shows the truck reversed from a parking spot along Mountain Avenue, hitting another vehicle. It then drove forward onto the sidewalk, hitting pedestrians before colliding with a tree and coming to a stop.

Six people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.

Northern Colorado Fort Collins community grapples with crash that left 1 dead, injured 5 Tyler Melito

Police don't believe the pedestrians were intentionally targeted, but they are still investigating what led up to the crash, including whether impairment played a role.

The crash happened at the height of the city's Tour de Fat celebration, an annual costume bicycle festival that brings thousands of bicyclists to Old Town.