Missing 13-year-old girl out of Fort Collins, last seen Monday morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl went missing missing over the Labor Day weekend, Fort Collins Police Services said Monday morning.

Mia, 13, was last seen near Kirkwood Drive around midnight, according to Fort Collins police. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and pants.

She is about 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or sees someone fitting this description is asked to call Fort Collins police immediately at 970-221-6540.