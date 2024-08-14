Watch Now
Fort Collins police searching for man allegedly involved in deadly Old Town shooting

Police in Fort Collins are investigating a double shooting in Old Town that left one man dead and wounded a woman early Sunday morning.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Police Services is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in Old Town over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday after two groups got into a fight in the parking lot at 215 Remington Street.

A man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim — only identified as a woman — was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated and later released.

Fort Collins police on Tuesday released a photo of a man they believe was involved in the shooting. The department described the man as 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and "braided waist-length hair." He also has tattoos on his arms.

The man was wearing a black t-shirt with a reflective logo on the front, black pants and black shoes. He was last seen walking north on Remington Street, just south of Mountain Avenue.

Fort Collins police said the suspect is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We are asking communities across the country to be on the lookout for this suspect,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda in a statement. “We need everyone’s help to identify this individual quickly and get him off the streets.”

Anyone with information about the man or shooting is asked to call the FCPS tip line at 970-416-2825 or email tipsline@fcgov.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

