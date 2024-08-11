1 dead, 1 wounded in Fort Collins double shooting

Watch Now
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are investigating a double shooting in Old Town that left one man dead and wounded a woman early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened following a dispute between two groups of people in a parking lot at 215 Remmington Street, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man with critical injuries, and paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

A woman was also wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said she is expected to survive.

Investigators said the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

No other information was immediately available.

This shooting comes a day after a triple shooting in Boulder, where three teens were wounded during a large party.

