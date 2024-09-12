Man accused in deadly Old Town Fort Collins shooting arrested in Michigan

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in Old Town Fort Collins last month was arrested Tuesday in Michigan.

The Fort Collins Police Services said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 11 after two groups got into a fight in the parking lot at 215 Remington Street.

A man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Keiter Baez Morales.

A second victim — only identified as a woman — was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated and later released.

Fort Collins police later released a photo of a man they believed was involved in the shooting. Investigators identified the man as 35-year-old Tylen Michael Grays and learned he had fled to Michigan.

With help from the US Marshal's Office, Grays was arrested Tuesday in Detroit for multiple charges, including:



Murder in the first degree

Attempted murder in the first degree

Four counts of menacing

Assault in the first degree

Reckless endangerment

Tampering with physical evidence

Prohibited use of a weapon

“It is important to note that the actions of a single individual have permanently altered the lives of several victims, their families and our community. We hope that this arrest is a small comfort to the family and friends of Mr. Baez Morales,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda in a statement. “Grays brought violence to our community and after weeks of diligent work leading to his arrest we hope those affected feel as if this is a step toward a measure of justice.”

Fort Collins police said an extradition process is underway to bring Grays back to Colorado. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's tipline at 970-416-2825.