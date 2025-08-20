Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lockdown lifted Wednesday afternoon at CSU Medical Center in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The lockdown has been lifted at the CSU Health and Medical Center after law enforcement initially said the campus was locked down due to police activity.

CSU police said as of 1:45 p.m, an "all clear" was given as contact was "made off campus with a person of interest by police and a co-responder."

Earlier, police on social media said the facility was on lockdown status due to an “investigation of threat of violence.”

