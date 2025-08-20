Lockdown lifted Wednesday afternoon at CSU Medical Center in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The lockdown has been lifted at the CSU Health and Medical Center after law enforcement initially said the campus was locked down due to police activity.
CSU police said as of 1:45 p.m, an "all clear" was given as contact was "made off campus with a person of interest by police and a co-responder."
Earlier, police on social media said the facility was on lockdown status due to an “investigation of threat of violence.”
Denver7 will update this story as we learn more.
08-20-2025 13:20:22— CSU Police & Safety (@CSUPoliceSafety) August 20, 2025
Colorado State University police responded to a report of CSU Health and Medical Center is currently under lockdown status due to police activity and investigation of threat of violence. No entry allowed to the facility. Continue to a https://t.co/1Tduy1CeEZ
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.