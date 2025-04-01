Watch Now
Historic George Washington painting recovered after stolen more than a year ago, Englewood police say

A historic George Washington painting was recovered after it was stolen more than a year ago from an Englewood storage facility, the city's police department said.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A historic George Washington painting was recovered after it was stolen more than a year ago from an Englewood storage facility, the city's police department said Monday. It appears mostly undamaged with only minor scuffs to the frame, according to Englewood police.

The early 1800s painting of the first president of the United States was stolen from a storage facility off S. Santa Fe Drive in January of last year.

This month, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers got a tip leading Englewood police and the FBI Denver Field Office to believe multiple people were involved in the theft. An Englewood police investigator found someone who said he unknowingly acquired the stolen painting. He told law enforcement, a hotel clerk gave him the painting in 2024 after finding it abandoned in a vacated hotel room. He was hesitant to come forward, given how highly publicized the theft was.

The painting was voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement on Friday, Englewood police said, and will now go to the company which insured it.

