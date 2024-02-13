Historical George Washington painting stolen from Englewood storage facility

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Police Department is looking for an art thief who stole a historic painting from a storage unit.

The painting is of George Washington and was created in the early 1800s. Police believe the painting was stolen the night of Jan. 10, from a from a storage facility in the 3300 block of S. Santa Fe Drive, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The approximate size of the piece is 24 inches by 30 inches, measured in a gold-colored frame. The value is undisclosed and hard to estimate due to its historical significance, according to police.

The Englewood Police Department, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the painting and for any information regarding the theft.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.