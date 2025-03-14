Englewood dog rescue that was ordered to shut down relinquishes animal care license

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — An Englewood animal rescue that was ordered to shut down earlier this month has relinquished its animal care license, ending a saga that saw the rescue embroiled in allegations that it repeatedly failed the pets under their care.

Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs (MAMCO) made headlines back in August after a dozen puppies had to be put down after a rabies exposure during an adoption event.

Earlier this year, however, officials from the Colorado Department of Agriculture's Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act (PACFA) program claimed the rescue failed to isolate puppies that were suffering from hookworm infections and were once again exposed to a littermate with rabies symptoms.

The state alleges MAMCO failed to isolate Jag’s littermates following possible exposure to rabies. Additionally, state officials further claimed that when puppies were taken to an emergency vet, MAMCO failed to notify the vet of a possible distemper or rabies exposure.

On Feb. 28, the rescued was served with an order from the state to shut down.

Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) officials as well as officials from PACFA said Friday MAMCO had relinquished its PACFA license as part of an agreement with PACFA earlier in the week.

“The agreement with MAMCO brings closure to this case. While investigations into these types of complaints are difficult and unfortunate for everyone involved, PACFA and CDA feel this was the best outcome for the animals in MAMCO’s care. PACFA’s mission is to protect the health and well-being of pet animals in Colorado, which includes protecting animals and consumers from the spread of communicable and zoonotic diseases. PACFA is continuing to work closely with rescues and shelters to account for all of the dogs MAMCO was required to surrender,” said PACFA’s Program Section Chief Nick Fisher.

Per the CDA, MAMCO and PACFA entered into a written agreement which prohibits MAMCO, “or any of its principals, officers, directors, or managers” from applying for any type of PACFA license for at least five years. In return, PACFA will not pursue civil penalties, including a $12,000 fine that was put on hold on Dec. 16, 2024.

MAMCO’s owner, Robert Jones, has denied all of the allegations, and claimed a mistake where MAMCO gave the state the wrong litter information was being used against the rescue as the basis for the shutdown.