Englewood dog rescue ordered to shut down after license suspension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood animal rescue's license was suspended by Colorado’s Commissioner of Agriculture on Friday after several new allegations.

Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs (MAMCO) made headlines back in August after a dozen puppies had to be put down after a rabies exposure during an adoption event.

Now, the state claims the rescue failed to isolate puppies that were suffering from hookworm infections and were exposed to a littermate with rabies symptoms.

On Friday, the rescue was served with an order from the state to shut down.

MAMCO's owner, Robert Jones, said the rescue is now in the process of transferring all 87 dogs in its care to other rescues or shelters.

"It's a punch to the gut," he said after Jones and his wife opened the rescue in 2017.

According to the summary suspension filed by the Department of Agriculture, MAMCO brought in a litter of puppies from Texas infected with hookworm in December.

More than a month later, one of the puppies, Jag, became severely ill with symptoms of either distemper or rabies. Jag was euthanized, according to the documents.

The state alleges MAMCO failed to isolate Jag’s littermates following possible exposure to rabies.

According to the documents, two dogs also escaped from the facility.

The state also alleges when puppies were taken to an emergency vet, MAMCO failed to notify the vet of a possible distemper or rabies exposure.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture issued a statement stating that it "believes there is an imminent threat to the health and safety of Colorado dogs and their owners."

Jones denied all of the allegations in an interview with Denver7 Saturday.

"The director of PACFA has always had an issue with my wife," said Jones.

Jones also told Denver7 that his rescue gave the state the wrong litter information, which was later corrected.

He claims the mistake is still being used against the rescue as the basis for the shutdown.

"They decided that they were going to just use the fabricated information that they had and shut us down," Jones said.