People at puppy adoption event in Englewood may have been exposed to rabies, state health officials say

DENVER — People who attended a puppy adoption event in Englewood last month are being urged to contact state health officials due to possible exposure to rabies, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) officials said Friday.

The event hosted by Moms and Mutts Colorado (MAMCO) Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs took place Saturday, July 20, at 2721 W. Oxford Ave. in Englewood, a CDPHE spokesperson said.

Anyone who interacted with the July Shepherd Mix little (also known as “The Celebrity Kids” litter) was urged to call the health department’s hotline at 303-692-2700 during business hours, or 303-370-9395 after hours/weekends/holidays to determine whether they need to get a rabies vaccine. People may also email cdphe_zoonoses@state.co.us.

State health officials said animals who have already been vaccinated for rabies who may have come into contact with the puppy litter may need a booster vaccine.

CDPHE officials said the rabies-positive puppy arrived in Colorado from Texas and has since been euthanized, as this is the only way to test for rabies in an animal.

What is rabies and why is the CDPHE urging attendees to contact them?

The rabies virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals and is nearly always fatal when not treated soon after exposure, according to health officials.

People or animals can get rabies from the bite or scratch of a rabid animal or from a rabid animal’s saliva if it comes in contact with their eyes, nose, mouth or open wounds, in which case immediate medical attention is necessary, according to the CDC.