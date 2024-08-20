City of Englewood encouraging residents and visitors to shop local and save money with EARN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Englewood is encouraging residents and visitors alike to support local businesses by using a new app.

Explore and Reward Network (EARN) is free to download and lets users earn rewards for every purchase at select Englewood businesses. From restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores and breweries to an art gallery and pet supply shop, the city hopes this app will incentivize people to shop within the community and keep funds circulating in the neighborhood.

If you shop at any of the participating businesses on the app, you get 5% cash back.

Vanessa Davis, the marketing manager for the City of Englewood told Denver7 there are more than 150, non-franchise, locally owned and operated businesses in Englewood.

“We love our small business community, and it's truly what makes Englewood such a unique place to come and visit and live," Davis said. "We want to keep them thriving. We want to keep this money in our local economy.”

If you link your card to the app, you’ll earn rewards automatically. To redeem your rewards, just make another purchase at any of the participating businesses and receive cash back.

You can find the app on the City of Englewood’s website. Just search EARN. You can also download it in the app store under “Open Rewards: Shop Local.”

The EARN App is free for both users and businesses. The City of Englewood is paying for it.