With contracts near expiration, Salvation Army's future with City of Denver's hotel shelters unclear

DENVER — Contracts allowing the Salvation Army to oversee two of the City of Denver's hotel shelters are days away from expiration.

According to Denver City Councilwoman Shotel Lewis' office, the current contracts for the former DoubleTree and Best Western Hotels along Quebec Street expire on March 31. It's unclear if the city will renew the contracts with the Salvation Army or choose another service provider.

Lindsey Torres and her dog, Flynn, haven't had an easy road.

"It's been about a year almost," said Torres, referring to her time living in city-owned shelters.

Now, she calls the former Best Western home.

"But sometimes I'd almost rather be outside," admitted Torres.

Inside the hotel shelter is a lack of hot water, bugs and drug use, according to Torres.

"They do have roaches here. I was getting in the elevator and I could hear it walking on the wall," said Torres.

There's also a history of crime. Last week, the Denver Police Department arrested an employee accused of sexually assaulting a woman staying at the 4040 Quebec St. shelter. Last March, the former DoubleTree was the scene of a double homicide.

"You don't want to have homicides happening within facilities in which we have stood up to house folks to get them off the streets," said Councilwoman Shontel Lewis.

On Monday, Denver City Council rejected another nearly $3 million contract with the Salvation Army for homeless services.

"I would say my experience with the Salvation Army has been disappointing," said Lewis.



Hear from Councilwoman Shontel Lewis in the video player below

‘Deep and grave concerns about the Salvation Army’: Hear a Denver councilwoman’s passionate speech on homeless services

The councilwoman said it's time to turn to community-based organizations for help.

"We have organizations that are providing food for hundreds of families on a weekly basis. We have community organizations that provide housing. We have community organizations that provide behavioral support. What they don't have is the investment of the city," said Lewis.

Denver7 took that idea to Amy Beck with Together Denver.

"Some of the people in the grassroots organizations already have connections with the folks here, already treat them with compassion and love and kindness, so it just makes sense," said Beck.

But Beck said it all comes down to if the city wants to change course with its current plan.

"It comes down to if the mayor’s office wants to move in that direction because he’s already created this homelessness response and it’s not working," said Beck.

We asked the Salvation Army about the possibility of losing the contracts. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Salvation Army is a proud partner of the city of Denver and would like to continue the Housing Now program together. If that’s not possible, we will continue the program with other funding for as long as it’s deemed possible

"We think we’re doing this work well. And we’re doing it from a place of deep care for our neighbors."

If the contracts do expire, city officials said there are no plans to close the two shelters.