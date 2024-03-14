Tenants at Denver apartment complex still without hot water ahead of major winter storm

DENVER — Tenants at an apartment complex in Denver's Five Points neighborhood are still without hot water as the city prepares for the biggest snowstorm in three years.

The water crisis at the Welton Park Apartments started on March 4 after a pipe burst, according to apartment management. Residents were forced to use portable restrooms brought in by management. They also had to sign up to take showers at another building.

Denver7 saw many residents hauling buckets to an outdoor hose at a neighboring building to fill them up with water to take back to their apartments.

Cold water began running in some units over the weekend. Management expected hot water to return on Wednesday. In an update, Greystar, which manages the complex, said a solution has been found but will require the entire water system to be shut down for 24 hours. Greystar estimated that cold water would return on Friday and warm water would return on Saturday.

Community leaders held a press conference on March 10 and outlined four demands to address the water crisis, including:



Prorated Rent for all 195 units for the month of March and April.

Public release of the maintenance report with results from the water testing to ensure water is safe for drinking.

A formal apology from Greystar Management to all residents.

Commitment from Greystar Management to undergo environmental equity training.

Ahead of a major winter storm, leaders returned to Welton Park Apartment on Wednesday and issued a new list of demands.

“A blizzard is on the brink of hitting Denver, and individuals here at this apartment complex will not have access to a hot shower for three consecutive days,” said Auon'tai Anderson, CEO of the Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education.

Leaders have added three more demands to their list:



Restore water to Welton Park Apartments

Immunity for tenants who wish to terminate their lease

Support tenants in forming a union across all Greystar properties

“We're throwing in the towel for the faith that we have in Greystar," said Charlotte Cornish, a resident at Welton Park.

Regina Jones with the Denver Metro Fair Housing Center said they are documenting complaints from tenants for potential legal action. The center has filed eight complaints.