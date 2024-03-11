Denver leaders demand dignity for Welton Park Apartment tenants as water crisis continues

DENVER — Denver cty leaders are demanding dignity for tenants at an apartment complex in Denver's five points neighborhood as they deal with an on-going water crisis.

"Greystar, you are failing in 80205," said MiDian Holmes, the CEO of the Epitome of Black Excellence & Partnership.

People living in Welton Park Apartments were without water for nearly a weekafter a pipe burst. Finally on Saturday, cold water was restored in some units, but those living at the building are still living without hot water.

Portable restrooms and showers in the building's alley were brought in by apartment management.

"Should we just be kicked by the wayside? Because we are poor? Because we are disabled? Because we are minorities?," asked Lelia Odom, a tenant of Welton Park Apartments.

On Sunday, volunteers delivered 195 cases of water to the Five Points complex, one for each door.

"This is not just unique here, but it should end here with Welton Park Apartment residents," said Auon'tai Anderson, CEO of the Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education.

Community leaders outlined a list a four demands to address to water crisis:

1. Prorated Rent for all 195 units for the month of April.

2. Public release of the maintenance report with results from the water testing to ensure water is safe for drinking.

3. A formal apology from Greystar Management to all residents.

4. Commitment from Greystar Management to undergo environmental equity training.

A spokesperson for Welton Park Apartments told Denver7 Sunday there will be a concession applied to April rent, and that the water has been tested and is safe to drink.

Hot water is expected to be back on Wednesday, but tenants said they aren't confident anything will change.

"I had better results from Katrina than I got here," said Tyrone Thompkins, a tenant in the building.