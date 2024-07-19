Teen boy sentenced to nearly 6 years in juvenile detention for deadly shooting on RTD bus in Denver

DENVER — A teen boy was sentenced to nearly six years in juvenile detention in connection with a deadly shooting on an RTD bus in Denver.

The boy, who was 13 at the time of the January shooting, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in juvenile detention for the second-degree murder charge and six months for the attempted murder charge, the Denver District Attorney's Office confirmed to Denver7.

“Richard Sanchez’s senseless death is yet another example of the tragedy that often results when juveniles carry guns," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a statement. "Over the past few years, my office has taken important steps to address this deeply disturbing issue but, clearly, more needs to be done to prevent future tragedies in Denver. We are working with DPD, the Mayor’s office, and others to develop meaningful ways to reduce youth violence. Were it not for the actions of a 13-year-old boy with a gun, Richard Sanchez would still be alive today, and my thoughts today are with all those who knew and loved him. While I do not think that five years in the Department of Youth Services is a sufficient sentence for this horrific crime, it is the longest sentence allowed for a juvenile under Colorado law for second-degree murder.”

Since the boy was charged as a juvenile, his identity was not released.

Denver 13-year-old boy pleads guilty to shooting, killing man on RTD bus in Denver Sydney Isenberg

The shooting happened around 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 27 on a bus near the Federal Blvd. and Mississippi Ave. intersection, according to Denver police.

At the scene, police found Richard Sanchez, 60, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined the boy fatally shot Sanchez because his leg was blocking the aisle on the bus.