13-year-old boy pleads guilty to shooting, killing man on RTD bus in Denver

A boy shot and killed a man inside an RTD bus in southwest Denver late last month because the man’s leg was blocking the aisle on the bus, investigators with the Denver Police Department said Friday.
rtd bus shooting federal blvd. mississippi ave. jan 27 2024.jpg
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 18, 2024

DENVER — A 13-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man on an RTD bus in southwest Denver in January.

The Denver District Attorney's Office confirmed to Denver7 Tuesday that the boy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The boy was charged as a juvenile, meaning his identity will not be released.

rtd bus shooting federal blvd. mississippi ave. jan 27 2024.jpg

The shooting happened around 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 27 on a bus near the Federal Blvd. and Mississippi Ave. intersection, according to Denver police.

At the scene, police found Richard Sanchez, 60, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

RTD bus shooting.jpg

Investigators determined the boy fatally shot Sanchez because his leg was blocking the aisle on the bus.

The boy is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18.

