13-year-old boy pleads guilty to shooting, killing man on RTD bus in Denver

DENVER — A 13-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man on an RTD bus in southwest Denver in January.

The Denver District Attorney's Office confirmed to Denver7 Tuesday that the boy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The boy was charged as a juvenile, meaning his identity will not be released.

Crime Boy shot, killed man on RTD bus in Denver because man’s leg blocked aisle: DPD Óscar Contreras

The shooting happened around 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 27 on a bus near the Federal Blvd. and Mississippi Ave. intersection, according to Denver police.

At the scene, police found Richard Sanchez, 60, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

Local News RTD bus operator shares safety concerns following deadly weekend shooting Brandon Richard

Investigators determined the boy fatally shot Sanchez because his leg was blocking the aisle on the bus.

The boy is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18.