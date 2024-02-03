Boy shot, killed man on RTD bus in Denver because man’s leg was blocking aisle, police say

DENVER – A boy shot and killed a man inside an RTD bus in southwest Denver late last month because the man’s leg was blocking the aisle on the bus, investigators with the Denver Police Department said Friday.

The shooting happened at around 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 27 on a bus near the Federal Blvd. and Mississippi Ave. intersection, according to police.

At the scene, police found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this stage of the investigation, it appears there was verbal exchange between the suspect and victim about the victim’s leg blocking the aisle on the bus, and the suspect then shot the victim,” a DPD spokesperson said in a news release.

A second victim suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

After an extensive investigation, detectives identified the suspect as a 13-year-old boy who was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon. He is being currently held for investigation of first-degree murder. Because he is a juvenile, his identity will not be released.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination of charges.

