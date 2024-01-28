1 man dead, 1 wounded in shooting on RTD bus in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting onboard an RTD bus that left one man dead and another wounded Saturday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:41 p.m. on a bus on Federal Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue, according to police.
The men shot were transported to the hospital, where one was later pronounced deceased. The second victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.
Details as to what led up to the shooting were not available.
Police said they have made no arrests at this time.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.