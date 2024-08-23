Stephan Long thanks supporters after remaining charge against him dropped

DENVER — Stephan Long addressed the public for the first time Thursday, one day after the Denver district attorney announced her decision to drop the remaining charge against him in connection with a deadly shooting on Interstate 25 last June.

Just before 3 p.m. on June 13, 2023, Denver police responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between W. 6th Avenue and W. 8th Avenue. The first officer to arrive at the scene found a man lying in the road on the off-ramp with severe head trauma, according to the probable cause statement. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:22 p.m.

The officer found a second victim on northbound I-25 under W. 6th Avenue. That man had several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:10 p.m., according to the probable cause statement.

The victims were identified as Blake Lucas, 21, and Damon Lucas, 22, by their family on June 15. They said the brothers were on their way to a job interview. Their deaths were ruled a homicide by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on June 15.

Stephan Long, 26, told investigators he acted in self-defense. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. One of those charges was dropped in October 2023.

On Wednesday, Denver DA Beth McCann announced her decision to drop the remaining charge, stating her office "could not prove Mr. Long's guilt to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt."

"The evidence establishes a strong and valid self-defense claim pursuant to Colorado law," the DA continued.

Denver DA to drop remaining charge against man accused of killing brothers on I-25 Sydney Isenberg

Moments after his ankle monitor was removed, Long walked out a free man and thanked the community that has supported him over the past year.

“First and foremost, I want to give all glory to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without him, none of this would have been possible," Long said as he approached the microphones. “Just wanted to thank the community and just want to take this time to enjoy with my family and start moving forward."

Long's family had repeatedly proclaimed his innocence. In May, the family and the Denver Justice Project dropped off roughly 500 letters urging McCann to drop the remaining first-degree murder charge. The letters were signed by different community members and organizations.

“Our family has been here from day one," said Stephanie Clifton, Long's mother, during Thursday's press conference. “I don't ever want to discredit that two people did lose their lives. So, I'm praying for that family as well.”

“We are here today to acknowledge a monumental moment in Denver's history. We are here to acknowledge the freedom of Stephan Long," said Alex Landau, co-director of the Denver Justice Project. “This case was not won in court. This case was won in the community.”

Full video: Stephan Long addresses supporters one day after remaining charge against him dropped

The Lucas family called the decision from the DA's office "heartbreaking." Jessica Lucas, Blake and Damon's aunt, wanted to see the DA's office push harder to take this case to trial and believes justice was not served.

"[Long] gets to live life, and he gets to have a family. My nephews don't get that chance," Jessica said. “And for justice to not be served is wrong, with all the evidence that they have, I think [the DA] could have pushed harder.”

Landau said Long's record will be expunged and sealed.