Denver DA to drop remaining charge against man accused of fatally shooting brothers on I-25

DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Wednesday announced her decision to drop the remaining charge against a man accused of fatally shooting two brothers on Interstate 25 in June 2023.

Just before 3 p.m. on June 13, 2023, Denver police responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between W. 6th Avenue and W. 8th Avenue. The first officer to arrive at the scene found a man lying in the road on the off-ramp with severe head trauma, according to the probable cause statement. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:22 p.m.

The officer found a second victim on northbound I-25 under W. 6th Avenue. That man had several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:10 p.m., according to the probable cause statement.

The victims were identified as Blake Lucas, 21, and Damon Lucas, 22, by their family on June 15. They said the brothers were on their way to a job interview. Their deaths were ruled a homicide by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on June 15.

According to a probable cause statement, Stephan Long, 26, told investigators he was driving northbound on I-25 when the occupants of a vehicle driving alongside him began yelling at him. The other vehicle allegedly pulled in front of Long and cut him off.

Not long after, the passenger in the other vehicle allegedly exited the car and approached Long's car. The passenger began "grabbing and hitting" Long through his open driver's window, Long told investigators. Long said he grabbed his handgun and shot the passenger who was reaching through his window.

Long told investigators he tried to drive away but the driver of the other vehicle exited their car and approached him. Long reportedly began to drive away but the driver apparently clung to the open window while the car was moving. Long said he shot the driver when he exited the highway.

The probable cause statement concludes by saying, in part, "The suspect also fled the scene and did not call 911 about this incident. The suspect was not injured and did not have any visible injuries."

Long was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. One of those charges was dropped in October 2023.

In a statement Wednesday, McCann said her office "could not prove Mr. Long's guilt to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt."

"The evidence establishes a strong and valid self-defense claim pursuant to Colorado law," the DA continued.

McCann concluded her statement by calling the decision "extremely difficult and heart-wrenching... but, ultimately, in my opinion, the correct one."

Full statement:

"After a careful and comprehensive review of all the evidence in the case -- which included numerous consultations with members of my office -- and after applying Colorado law to the evidence, I have concluded that we could not prove Mr. Long’s guilt to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence establishes a strong and valid self-defense claim pursuant to Colorado law. As a result, we will ask the court to dismiss the remaining charges against Mr. Long. This was an extremely difficult and heart-wrenching decision but, ultimately, in my opinion, the correct one."

Long's family has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence. In May, the family and the Denver Justice Project dropped off roughly 500 letters urging McCann to drop the remaining first-degree murder charge. The letters were signed by different community members and organizations.