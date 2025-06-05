'Startling, unsettling sight': Denver Animal Shelter sees increase in severely emaciated dogs this year

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) has seen an increase in severely emaciated dogs this year brought through its doors.

"It is a startling, unsettling sight that might stop many of us in our tracks," DAS said.

By the beginning of June, DAS said it had investigated 83 cases of neglect in dogs and cats under its care. That's about 30% higher than the same period in 2024, according to DAS intake data, when the shelter had investigated 62 cases of neglect.

DAS has seen animals so weak they can barely stand, with hip bones protruding through their fur and ribs sharply visible from lack of proper nutrition and care.

Crime Denver Animal Protection trying to identify woman who dropped off emaciated dog Katie Parkins

Starving an animal is a crime in Denver, punishable by up to 300 days in jail and $999 in fines, according to DAS.

Anyone who encounters an emaciated animal is asked to call Denver Animal Protection (DAP) at 720-913-2070 to report it. Do not attempt to feed the emaciated dog, DAS warns, as it could cause serious harm from a condition known as refeeding syndrome. DAS veterinarians put emaciated animals on a refeeding plan and gradually reintroduce food into their diets. If a dog were suddenly refed, it could cause imbalances in electrolytes, fluids and vitamins, DAS said. That can lead to serious complications like respiratory distress, neurological dysfunction, muscle weakness and even death.

Anyone having trouble feeding a pet has options. DAP can help provide dog food. The Colorado Pet Pantry also offers emergency dog food, and many animal shelters provide free dog food based on donated supplies.

If you can no longer care for your pet, DAS said it accepts animals without an appointment or surrender fee.

Emaciation cases require several weeks in foster care for proper recovery before an animal is put up for adoption. DAS said it’s challenging to find foster homes willing to take in an animal for that long. If you're interested in helping, click here. You can also donate to cover these animals’ medical care and foster supplies to nurse them back to health. If you do so by June 30, DAS said your gift will be matched, doubling the impact.