Denver Animal Protection trying to identify woman who dropped off an extremely emaciated dog

DENVER — Denver Animal Protection is trying to identify the woman caught on security camera dropping off an extremely emaciated dog.

She was seen leaving an 11-month-old boxer mix at Denver Animal Shelter's night drop kennel. The Denver Animal Shelter is investigating the woman's relationship to the animal and what caused the dog's poor condition.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or the dog's owner is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.