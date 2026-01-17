Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Second victim in Denver shooting linked to celebration of Maduro’s capture dies

Denver police had previously said a second of four victims was not likely to survive their injuries
A second victim in a fatal teen shooting at a Denver parking lot linked to a celebration of Nicolás Maduro’s capture has died, a spokesperson with city’s police department said Friday.
DENVER — A second victim in a fatal teen shooting at a Denver parking lot linked to a celebration of Nicolás Maduro’s capture has died, a spokesperson with city’s police department said Friday.

The development comes 10 days after police said another victim in the shooting was not likely to survive.

Sixteen-year-old William Rodriguez Salas was shot and killed on Jan. 3 after a large gathering to celebrate the Venezuelan president's capture turned violent during an argument.

Crime

Teen killed in Denver shooting linked to Maduro celebration ID’d

Robert Garrison

When officers arrived to the scene at S. Galena Street and E. Hampden Avenue around 11 p.m. that they, they found one injured person who was taken to a hospital. Police later learned of three additional victims who had been injured at the scene.

No suspect information has been released in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information, photos, and/or video of this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

