Teen killed in Denver shooting linked to Maduro celebration ID’d

DENVER — Authorities on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal teen shooting Saturday night during a Denver parking lot celebration of Nicolás Maduro's capture.

Police said 16-year-old William Rodriguez Salas was shot and killed, and three others — all adults — were wounded in a shopping center parking lot at S. Galena Street and E. Hampden Avenue around 11 p.m.

The Denver Police Department said a second victim likely will not survive their injuries.

Police said their initial investigation determined that an argument followed a large gathering to celebrate the Venezuelan president's capture. They have not released any suspect information.

Officers arrived at the scene after the shooting and found one injured person, who was transported to a local hospital.

After transporting the first injured person, officers learned about three additional victims connected to the incident.

Police reported that Salas was taken by private vehicle to E. Iliff Avenue and S. Havana Street, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two victims were also transported to local hospitals by private vehicles.

A police spokesperson said that, aside from the critical patient, doctors have listed one person in serious condition and released the third, who received treatment for a graze wound.

Officers continue to investigate at the scene as they work to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information, photos, and/or video of this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.