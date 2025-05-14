Residents in Denver's Lower Downtown petition to close private parking lot, citing crime

DENVER — Residents in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood are banding together to close a nearby private parking lot, claiming the lot attracts criminal activity.

Alexa Cowen started a petition to shut down the lot located at 1801 Market Street.

"We've seen numerous shootings, a lot of fights in this parking lot. A lot of people have tried to get out of the fights," Cowen said. "We've seen cars crash into other cars right in front of us, right in front of our eyes. A lot of incidents happen in this parking lot right across the way."

Cowen created the petition after four people were injured in a shooting near Market and 19th streets. On Friday, Carlos Lujan, 25, was arrested in connection with the crime.

Cowen said the shooting emphasizes the fear she and her neighbors feel.

"I started a petition to try to close this parking lot, or at least have it monitored, have it be gated so people can not enter and exit at their free will, so that we can close this parking lot down and not have these incidents happen on a daily basis," she said. "We never know when these incidents are going to happen."

New data released Monday shows a significant decline in homicides across Denver and Aurora during the first quarter of the year, as violent crime continues to decrease in major U.S. cities. Despite the drop, Denver Police Lieutenant Dave Albi said he shares the concerns of LoDo residents.

"We share their concerns," Albi said. "Obviously, we want to make Denver, downtown Denver, especially a safe place to come live, work and play."

In the summer months, the Denver Police Department stations its command post in the LoDo neighborhood on the weekends to help officers monitor the large crowds that gather there. Albi said overnight staffing for the area is already high due to the nightlife, but in the summer months, the department increases its staffing for the area even more.

"They have the real-time crime center technicians come down there, and they'll monitor the cameras. So in real time, if they see something happening, they can send officers there," Albi said. "We understand the concerns that the citizens have down there, and we are out there enforcing the law, and we will be out there [continuing] to enforce the law. And please, please reach out to us, call us, and we can direct more resources in those areas as needed. It's a focus area for us. So we make sure that we have officers there, and we have officers deployed there."

The parking lot in question is owned by Parkwell, which was recently highlighted by Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses on its LinkedIn page for lighting upgrades made to the lot.

"Like many businesses in Denver, if you're operating a parking garage or a parking lot that you collect payment for people to park there, you're required to get a license," said Eric Escudero, the spokesperson for Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses. "We have strict regulations in Denver for licensing for parking, in lighting, to make sure we could try to keep a place safe, because lighting prevents crime in a lot of circumstances, according to law enforcement."

The City of Denver issued new lighting guidance for downtown Denver parking lots in December 2024.

"Law enforcement tells us good lighting leads to a reduction in crime, and that's why, if you drive around Denver and you see parking lots, you might see someone installing some new lighting because that's something that's happening across Denver at this time," Escudero said. "But of course, just because you have good lighting doesn't guarantee that no crime will ever take place."

Escudero told Denver7 that one complaint has been filed against the parking lot. It was filed on Tuesday.

The lot is currently without a license while the ownership updates signage to comply with the guidance the city issued at the end of 2024, according to Escudero.

"They are an unlicensed operator right now, but they have not been issued any fines yet from the city because they're taking the steps to get licensed, and that's why we issue fines," he said.

Cowen said she ultimately wants more done so she can feel safer around her home.

"We want this to stop. We are all in this together. We are a huge community here, and we are all in this together," she said. "So anything we can do to stop this, we are trying to do. We're getting our voice out there."