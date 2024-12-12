New lighting guidance for downtown Denver parking lots brings promise of safer neighborhoods

DENVER — The City of Denver is issuing new guidance for lighting in paid parking lots as a solution to reduce criminal activity in downtown areas.

“It's our responsibility to make sure we think about what a vibrant Denver is, that we can take every action we can,” said Eric Escudero, spokesperson for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

The city is working with the Denver Police Department to create guidelines instructing parking lot operators to install LED lights for better lighting.

Most of the 212 paid parking lots within Denver city limits are found in the downtown area. Data from DPD shows 744 instances of theft at downtown lots and garages to date this year.

“We would often get referrals from locations that were seeing an increased number of crimes, such as theft or other crimes, to go out and do an assessment [and] provide recommendations on how to reduce crime in that area,” said Kayla Nabe, a DPD community resource officers who looked into the issue earlier this year.

That assessment found improper lighting led to higher crime rates.

“Unfortunately, in some licensed parking lots in Denver, there are those shadows. There are those dark spots. This really is a win-win for the business community [and] the parking operators because they want their parking lots to be safe,” Escudero said.

Parking lots with sodium vapor lights — those dull yellowish lights you may have seen — are part of the problem, according to DPD.

“We're just really hoping that by improving the lighting in the parking lots in some of our most densely populated areas in the downtown area, specifically, that we're going to be able to further reduce those crimes that are occurring,” said Nabe.

The next step is education and outreach for more than 200 parking lot operators across the city. Officials said there won't be fines in the beginning stages, but there will be enforcement.

“If we get cases where we see high crime areas where parking operators are not making the upgrades necessary, that could result in them losing their license or being issued fines by the city,” said Escudero.

It’s a small step the city hopes could make a big difference in downtown safety.

“When you have a simple solution to a complex problem like crime, just improving lighting, that's a step we're eager to take,” said Escudero.