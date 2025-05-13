Watch Now
Arrest made in downtown Denver quadruple shooting that left 4 wounded

Three people were hospitalized with injuries from a shooting on Market Street Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.
DENVER — Police in Denver announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection with a quadruple shooting downtown that left four people wounded earlier this month.

Police arrested Carlos Lujan, 25, on Friday. He is being held for investigation of four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on May 4 in the area of 19th and Market streets, after police said a physical altercation between two groups of people escalated.

The four victims—three men and a woman—were treated at an area hospital and are expected to recover.

The department said officers were alerted to the scene from a ShotSpotter alarm.

Following the shooting, Lujan fled in a vehicle, but was eventually tracked using HALO video footage and the Flock automated license plate reader system, according to police.

The area saw another shooting last weekend after a suspect shot and wounded a person following a minor traffic crash, according to police.

It happened near McGregor Square on 19th and Wazee streets. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

