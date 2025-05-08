Person dies in Downtown Detention Center custody on Wednesday night

DENVER — A person died in Downtown Detention Center custody on Wednesday night, the Denver Sheriff Department said.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man in custody was found unresponsive in one of the detention center's housing units. Medical emergency personnel were called and tried to save his life, the Denver Sheriff Department said. However, the man in custody was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
The Denver Police Department will investigate what happened, per protocol for in-custody deaths. The Denver Sheriff Department said it couldn't share the identity of the person or cause of death, due to the ongoing investigation.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner can release that information once the man's family is notified.
