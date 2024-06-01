The Outside Festival organizers prepared if severe weather strikes the Denver metro again

DENVER — As the Denver metro recovers from Thursday's major hailstorm, a celebration of Colorado’s outdoors is taking over Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s kind of like six festivals in one, actually. We’ve got music, we’ve got film, we’ve got speakers, we’ve got gear demos, we’ve got climbing walls,” said Jon Dorn, chief entertainment officer at Outside, an outdoors media company based in Boulder.

With any outdoor event this time of year, Colorado weather can be unpredictable. In June 2023, seven people were taken to a hospital and dozens more were hurt as a hailstorm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Dorn said there is a well-developed severe weather plan in place for The Outside Festival, which is expected to draw anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people for its first year.

“If there’s extreme hail, extreme wind or lightning, we have actions to clear the park and get people to safe shelter,” said Dorn.

In case of severe weather, messages will be shared via speakers throughout the park and on the stage screens. Dorn said updates will also be shared through the festival’s mobile app.

“The old saying, ‘If you want the weather to change, just wait five minutes,'” said Dorn.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Outside Festival's website.