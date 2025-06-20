One person dies in crash on westbound 6th Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard Friday morning

Watch Now
One person died in a crash on westbound 6th Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard Friday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER — One person died in a crash on westbound 6th Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard Friday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

An investigation is underway into whether the person who died was walking on the highway or working on a car, DPD told someone on social media. The driver who hit the person on the highway did remain on scene of the crash, DPD said.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber advised, this will likely be an extended closure. Officers are diverting other drivers off westbound 6th Ave. and onto N. Sheridan Boulevard. Denver police recommend drivers heading out take an alternate route. Traffic is backed up to Federal Boulevard, according to Luber.

It's better to use some of the side streets, Luber advised, like Colfax Avenue and Alameda Avenue. Interstate 70 is wide open, according to Luber.

A tent is set up in the left lane, Luber observed driving by the crash and on Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

