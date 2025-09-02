Google's autonomous ride service Waymo is coming to Denver

DENVER — In news that might put some Denver rideshare drivers on edge, Waymo, an autonomous driving passenger service company, announced Tuesday that it is coming to the Mile High City.

While no exact date was given as to when the Google subsidiary would begin operations in the city, the company did say it would enter the Denver market “with an exploratory phase to understand Denver’s unique driving environment.”

Waymo currently operates in five U.S. cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin.

The California-based company announced in a press release on Tuesday that it plans to operate in Denver using a mixed fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles and vehicles from the Chinese company Zeekr.

Waymo said the Jaguar will have the 5th-generation of Waymo Driver software.

In contrast, the Zeekrs will have a 6th-generation version of the software, which the company said “is informed by years of winter weather experience across Michigan, New York, and the Sierra Nevada.”

The company claims it has made over 10 million trips with a solid safety record.

In the press release, both Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnson welcomed the company's announcement.

Polis: "I’m excited to help Coloradans get where we want to go faster, safer, with additional transportation options. Our state is driven by innovation, and the arrival of Waymo's autonomous vehicle technology in Denver is a step forward. We welcome Waymo to Colorado.”

Johnston: "Whether they need a ride to work, school, the farmer’s market, or they’re heading out for a night on the town, Waymo is a great way for Denverites to get where they’re going safely. Waymo’s innovative, climate-friendly technology will make our streets safer and cleaner, and I can’t wait for my first ride."