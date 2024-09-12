Nonprofit founded in the wake of 9/11 to convert Denver hotel into housing for veterans

DENVER — Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit founded in the wake of 9/11, is taking on the veteran homeless crisis in Denver.

The foundation provides a number of services to veterans and their families, including its Homeless Veteran Program, which provides housing to veterans in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Memphis. The organization plans to expand the program to Detroit, Charleston and Denver.

On Tuesday, the group purchased the former Fairfield Inn hotel on Colorado Boulevard with plans to convert it into housing for veterans experiencing homelessness.

"Hotels can be highly beneficial spaces for people experiencing homelessness, primarily because they give someone their own space," said Cathy Alderman with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

Alderman celebrated the purchase, which she said is a faster way to provide veteran support. Instead of a lengthy construction process, the hotel can simply be refurbished.

"That can take about half the amount of time as it would take to build that housing from the ground up," said Alderman.

The foundation purchased the property for $12.7 million, according to property records, and the structure will be able to house around 120 veterans.

Veterans will also have access to in-house services such as PTSD counseling and job training. Supporters say the proximity is crucial, since many veterans miss out on benefits due to a lack of knowledge.

"With the location, you're much more likely to complete the process and become eligible for those benefits or get access to the services," said Alderman.

There has been a renewed focus on ending homelessness among veterans. In June, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced a partnership with the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) and the Denver Housing Authority to expedite housing applications for veterans experiencing homelessness and identify real estate resources as quickly as possible.

At the time, the mayor said there were 52 veterans experiencing homelessness in the city. He called it a “very solvable number” and hoped to have every homeless veteran in housing by the end of 2024.

The VA ECHCS has touted its own success in eliminating homelessness among veterans. The agency announced in March that it had placed more than 700 Colorado veterans into permanent housing in 2023.