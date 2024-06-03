Mayor Mike Johnston announces Denver will eliminate veteran homelessness by end of year

DENVER — Calling it a “historic announcement,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston proclaimed that the city is on its way to achieving what is known as “functional zero” homelessness for veterans.

Johnston made the announcement during a press conference Monday in front of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs office in Denver. The mayor said Denver would be the largest American city to reach that milestone if his plan is successful.

The mayor said there are currently 52 veterans experiencing homelessness in the city. He called it a “very solvable number” and hopes to have every homeless veteran in housing by the end of the year.

“That means we will be the largest American city to make sure that no veteran who has served this country sleeps outside on the streets of Denver. And that is something that we are excited about,” Johnston said.

The city is partnering with the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) and the Denver Housing Authority to expedite housing applications for veterans experiencing homelessness and identify real estate resources as quickly as possible.

The VA ECHCS has touted its own success in eliminating homelessness among veterans. The agency announced in March that it had placed more than 700 Colorado veterans into permanent housing in 2023.

Mayor Mike Johnston announces Denver will end veteran homelessness

Despite the ambitious plan announced Monday, Johnston’s other homeless initiative of housing 1,000 individuals has seen some major issues.

There have been questions about spending, safety-related issues at city-owned hotels being used as transitional housing, and the rate at which those individuals revert to living on the streets.

“I think we're at 90% of all of our folks who have come inside that are still in our programs,” Johnston said. “So, the key is 90% of those 1,500 are still housed, which is still well above the national benchmark for an at-risk population.”