Denver jazz and symphony icon Charles Burrell dies at 104

DENVER — Classical and jazz bass legend Charles Burrell has died, his family told Denver7. He was 104.

The beloved Denver musician and Colorado Music Hall of Fame member is often called the "Jackie Robinson of classical music," both for his talent and the barriers he broke. He was the first Black person to play with the Denver Symphony Orchestra (now the Colorado Symphony) in 1949. Ten years later, he became the first Black person to play with the San Francisco Symphony.

Burrell was also a cornerstone in the vibrant jazz scene in Denver's Five Points neighborhood, playing with greats including Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, and Ella Fitzgerald.

The Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Campus in Aurora stands as a testament to his legacy.



Charles Burrell celebrates 102nd birthday

Burrell is an uncle to Dianne Reeves, a multi-Grammy Award-winning vocalist, and a cousin to jazz piano legend Purnell Steen.

Steen told Denver7 that Burrell was with family when he passed away early Tuesday morning.