Denver's Park Hill Park will officially open to the public late this month

DENVER — The former Park Hill Golf Course, which was acquired by the City of Denver, will officially open to the public as Park Hill Park at the end of October.

Because it is still undergoing renovations, the public is welcome to visit the new park only during daylight hours and only for "limited, passive use" like walking, jogging and enjoying nature, the City of Denver announced on Thursday morning. Fencing will stay up in certain areas, but the city said the park will become more accessible as crews address maintenance needs and install lighting.

The formal opening date is Oct. 28. Details about the opening celebration will be released closer to the end of the month.

The city announced in January that it would acquire the former 155-acre Park Hill Golf Course and turn it into the city's fourth-largest urban public park. The city finalized that agreement this month.

That acquisition was the result of a land exchange agreement with Adams County and Westside Investment Partners, which owned the Park Hill property near Colorado Boulevard and E. 35th Avenue in northeast Denver. Denver traded 145 acres of city-owned, undeveloped, industrial land in Adams County for the Park Hill land.

Watch Denver7's breaking news report below when the city announced it would acquire the Park Hill Golf Course.

Denver will acquire former Park Hill Golf Course and turn it into a park

After January's announcement, the city launched a process to hear from the community about what they wanted the park to look like.

“We welcome Denver to see this park not for what it is today but what it can be,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “For years we have heard from the community about not only what this land means to Northeast Denver, but the value it brings to our entire city. Our work will continue until the park, and every improvement that comes with it, reflects the wishes and needs of a neighborhood that has fought tirelessly for this day to come.”

A third survey about the future of the park, which is available here, will close on Oct. 23.

Click on the link below or here to see Denver7's detailed timeline about the Park Hill Golf Course.

Local Park Hill Golf Course: Timeline of its history as the community looks to future Stephanie Butzer

"The city is also simultaneously engaging with the community on priorities for the surrounding area, such as affordable housing, access to fresh food, and support for small businesses," the city said in Thursday's press release.

The city added that the land of the former golf course can be traced back to tribal lands of the Hinono'eiteen (Arapaho), Nuuchu (Ute), and Tsistsistas (Cheyenne), and carries a historical significance for Black residents in the area.

"The conversion of the course is inseparable from its urban legacy, and planning the return of this green space to the Park Hill community will center on building an equitable and resilient resource that is shared by all," the press release reads.

To keep up with the latest on this park, sign up for emails from the city here.