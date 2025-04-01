Man convicted of deadly Christmas Eve 2022 shooting sentenced to more than 40 years in prison

DENVER — A man was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison in connection with a deadly Denver shooting on Christmas Eve 2022.

Benjamin Williams, 40, died on December 24, 2022, after he was shot at a hotel in the 6700 block of East Colfax Avenue. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gregory Snell was arrested and charged in connection with Williams's death. A jury convicted Snell of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in February.

On Tuesday, Snell was sentenced to 44 years in prison for second-degree murder and 12 years in prison for aggravated robbery. The sentences will run concurrently, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.