Man charged with murder in connection to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Denver

Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 13, 2023
DENVER — A man has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in connection to a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Denver.

Benjamin Williams, 40, died after he was shot at a hotel in the 6700 block of East Colfax Avenue. His death was ruled a homicide.

Following an investigation, Denver police arrested Gregory Snell, 54, on Monday. The probable cause statement is sealed as of publication, meaning details of the investigation are not available.

Snell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

