Denver jury convicts man in connection with deadly shooting on Christmas Eve 2022

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office on Monday announced the conviction of a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve 2022.

Benjamin Williams, 40, died on December 24, 2022, after he was shot at a hotel in the 6700 block of East Colfax Avenue. His death was ruled a homicide.

Denver

Gregory Snell was arrested and charged in connection with Williams's death. On Monday, a jury convicted Snell of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Snell is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.

