Judge’s ruling against Colorado prison labor raises questions about impact beyond prison walls

DENVER — Denver7 continues to hear from many of you after breaking the news last month that a Denver District Judge ruled against Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC).

Judge Sarah Wallace agreed with prisoners and formerly incarcerated individuals that forced labor exists in state prisons.

Emails have flooded the Denver7 inbox since then, and we're working to get answers.

The majority have asked how to become part of the class action lawsuit. However, it's already been decided.

Wallace ordered the state to stop threatening segregation and isolation for inmates who choose not to work. Some people want to know, though, how could the ruling impact people outside of prison?

“What happens when people get sick of working for $1 or whatever it is now a day, and the state has to hire people to cook, clean etc?" Fred Collier asked.

We reached out to CDOC and have yet to hear back. Denver7 was able to talk with Michael Gibson-Light, a member of End Slavery Colorado, one of the groups behind the lawsuit.

Judge’s ruling against CO prison labor raises questions about wider impact

"So the short answer is, we'll sort of have to wait and see," Gibson-Light said. "I mean, the longer answer is, that's a possibility. I mean, in my experience, as a researcher of prisons and prison labor, you know, one thing that I've seen over and over and over again is that people in general, whether or not they're in prison, you know, we like to work."

However, that does not include being forced to perform that labor.

"I think at the end of the day, what matters is like we've abolished slavery, even if you've been punished for a crime. And so that is what, you know, the the emphasis kind of really should be on. If it changes how the DOC needs to sort of oversee and coordinate work getting done inside, well, then, then that's just the way that it's going to have to be," Gibson-Light said.

One viewer also asked if any sort of compensation for past prison work would be given. A CDOC spokesperson said they'd look into the question, but have yet to get back to Denver7.

We also reached out to Governor Jared Polis' office for a statement. They sent the same one from February.

“Governor Polis strongly agrees that slavery and forced servitude are wrong and illegal. The Department of Corrections does not engage in either and is always interested in how prison reforms can better ensure that this never occurs in Colorado. The Governor’s Office and the Department of Corrections are still reviewing the judge’s order to determine next steps.”

The state has until Friday to file an appeal.

