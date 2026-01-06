'It felt like a war zone': Investigation continues into the cause of massive Denver apartment fire

DENVER — From Michael Maaliki's backyard, the destruction left behind by Friday's massive apartment fire at a partially built Denver apartment is impossible to ignore. His property looks out on the scorched Harker Heights site, where flames led nearby neighbors to evacuate Friday evening.

"They evacuated everybody right away. Within minutes, the fire department were here. All I hear is sirens, fire trucks, and everybody coming in, which is great," Maaliki said.

Officials said more than 150 firefighters worked to control the flames, which stretched an entire city block. While a full damage assessment has not been completed, firefighters said on Sunday that the structure is very unstable and could likely collapse even more.

Adam Hillberry

"I've never seen anything like that. I thought you only see it in movies, but I guess that's reality. You can look in the backyard and see it," Maaliki said.

Evidence of the fire's proximity is seen on Maaliki's home as the side of his home was melted, and the inside of his home now smells of smoke.

"Your eyes will get itchy, your throat gets scratchy," said Maaliki. "My nephew is a doctor, I ask him if he recommends us stay, and he said 'No, I wouldn't because the carbon monoxide and all that other stuff in there.'"

Adam Hillberry

On Monday, only one travel lane was open in each direction on Leetsdale Drive between Hudson Street and Forest Street. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) recommended travelers use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Denver7 checked in with Kaysia Sutz-Gutierrez, an insurance specialist at EJC Insurance and Financial, to hear what policies are in place when an apartment complex is being built. She explained that there is a builder's risk insurance policy that can cover property destruction and anything that happens with contractors.

"There are there's still liabilities and risks that come with building homes, building buildings. Right, I mean, it's important to have insurance as soon as you start breaking ground for sure," Sutz-Gutierrez said.

Adam Hillberry

While there were no tenants in the building, Sutz-Gutierrez emphasized the importance of having a renter's policy, as it would have helped in an emergency like this one. Additionally, she explained that while builder's risk policies are not required, if financing is involved, there may be a requirement.

"They're called accidents for a reason, they're not called on purpose, right?" said Sutz-Gutierrez. "We do know that, and that's what insurance is for, because what if, you just never know what can happen. So it's important for all commercial buildings and homeowners to have a homeowner's insurance policy, have a policy that covers your business and things like that."

The Denver Fire Department will provide updates about the blaze on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Denver7 will bring you that news conference live on our website and social media channels.