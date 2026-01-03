Massive apartment construction site fire in Denver burns into Saturday

DENVER — A massive fire that tore through a three-story apartment complex under construction in Denver on Friday evening is still smoldering Saturday as crews continue to battle hotspots.

The blaze erupted at the Harker Heights building site at around 6:45 p.m. Friday near S. Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street, forcing evacuations and injuring one firefighter that evening.

The fire continued to spread eastward through the unfinished structure as more than 100 firefighters set up to control it. One firefighter was taken to Denver Health.

Denver Apartment construction site fire took up 'a complete city block' in Denver Stephanie Butzer

Fire officials said the flames engulfed an entire city block.

“There was a little bit of wind when this fire first came in," said Robert Murphy, operations division chief for the Denver Fire Department. "A fire of this size actually generates its own mini wind and starts pushing those embers out. When I arrived, those embers completely covered my car. That has since died down. That was when the fire was at its peak.”

He said the complex did not have any drywall to slow the fire's progress, and was not yet outfitted with a sprinkler system.

“This has really reached the level of about a five-alarm fire, which is huge for Denver," he explained.

Denver7

The Denver Police Department issued evacuations for residents behind the construction site due to the heat from the fire.

However, as of Friday night, Murphy said residents could return home.

On Saturday morning, AirTracker7 flew over the scene and captured video of crews still battling flames in parts of the unfinished structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.