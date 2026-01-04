'It's a miracle': Neighbors grateful their homes were spared from Denver apartment construction site fire

DENVER — More than 24 hours after a massive fire broke out at a Denver apartment construction site, firefighters continue to pour water on the smoldering site as investigators work to determine the cause.

The blaze, which stretched an entire city block, left nearby business owners and residents grateful their properties were spared.

Mark Lampert, owner of Ann Lampert Realty just north of the fire, wasn't sure if his business would still be standing Saturday.

"It was just moving right up the hill," Lampert said.

Lampert took us behind his property and the neighboring Kohelet Synagogue.

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist Pictured: Damage to Kohelet Synagogue from the S Leetsdale Fire

The Kohelet Synagogue, located right next door to Lampert's business, was badly burned.

Misty and Ed Davidson attend the synagogue.

"It's something Hollywood would have come up with, like, a movie like this doesn't really happen," Misty Davidson said.

From that vantage point, Denver7 could also see one home's siding melted from the heat.

Just across the street, neighbor Jenny Rosenberg experienced the fire's intensity firsthand.

"I thought, I'm just gonna open the door. And the minute I opened the door, I felt the heat," Rosenberg said.

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist

Rosenberg called firefighters' efforts nothing short of miraculous.

"Thank you to the firefighters, because I don't know how all of these homes aren't burned down. I mean, seriously, it's a miracle," Rosenberg said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was on scene Saturday to assist with the investigation process. An explosive detection canine was also brought in to search for any evidence.