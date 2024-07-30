Husband arrested in connection with death of his wife on N. Syracuse Street in Denver

DENVER — A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his wife at a residence on N. Syracuse Street the day prior.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Nicholas Myklebust was arrested and faces one count of first-degree murder. He is currently in police custody.

Police said just before 7 a.m. Monday, Myklebust called 911 to report that he found his wife bleeding on the ground and their infant daughter not breathing, according to DPD.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with blunt force injuries on her head and face, according to an arrest warrant. She was taken to the hospital and then pronounced dead. DPD said the child was dead, but did not have any visible injuries.

Police brought Myklebust in for questioning.

"Through the course of the investigation, DPD investigators learned the adult victim sustained injuries that were inconsistent with a fall," DPD said in its Tuesday announcement. "Detectives also noticed bruising and blood on Myklebust’s knuckles along with scratches on his neck."

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make a final decision on charges against Myklebust. This will come after the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announces the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.